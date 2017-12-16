VIDEO: Woman found in woods was mauled to death by own dogs

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A medical examiner has determined that the 22-year-old woman who was found dead in a wooded area of eastern Goochland County was mauled to death by her own dogs.

Goochland County Sheriff’s Office says deputies received a call at 8:18 p.m. Thursday night from a man who discovered the woman’s body in a remote area in the 2200 block of Manakin Rd. Deputies investigated the area overnight for several hours into Friday morning.

On Friday, police identified the woman as 22-year-old Bethany Stephens. Goochland County Sheriff Jim Agnew described Stephens as ‘petite,’ and said the dogs were between 100-120 pounds.

When deputies found her body, they said her body had suffered ‘severe trauma’ and was being guarded by the two dogs.

