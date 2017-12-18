Henry Wofford offers public apology

I want to offer a sincere apology to anyone I may have offended during our morning newscast today. During a conversation with Darya Folsom, I made a comment about whether Sean Diddy Combs was seriously considering buying the Carolina Panthers. In my comments, I questioned whether Mr. Combs was sober during a recently posted video.

Although it was said in an attempt to be funny, I realize insinuating a person may be drunk or on drugs is nothing to joke about. For that I sincerely apologize to Mr. Combs, his fans and everyone who was offended. Dozens of Diddy’s twitter followers have accused me of playing on racial stereotypes. That was not my goal. But I understand my comments had that impact and for that I sincerely apologize.

Sean Combs has a long history of success in the music industry and he has done a wonderful job investing millions of dollars in multiple businesses. He has a great reputation for making large donations to help the community. He’s a man who has worked from the bottom to the top and for that I respect his accomplishments. My comment was never intended to downplay what Diddy Combs has accomplished as an entrepreneur nor was it intended to question what he’s capable of accomplishing in the future. Sean Diddy Combs has the work ethic, wisdom, dedication and contacts to be a successful NFL owner.

Darya Folsom has taken a lot of heat for her reaction to my comments this morning. The negative feedback she’s receiving is unfortunate because Darya is a very professional journalist and I would never want to see anyone blamed for something I said. Also, Gary Radnich has been wrongly accused, as the sports anchor who made the comment, about Diddy Combs. Please know Gary Radnich has no connection with what took place on the morning show today.

Once again, I’d like to apologize to anybody who was offended by my comments. I promise I will learn from this mistake.

