SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — An off-duty Richmond police officer accused of firing his gun inside a San Francisco hotel was suffering a mental breakdown, according to his attorney.

Sgt. Philip Sanchez was arrested Sunday morning after allegedly shooting his gun at the Four Seasons Hotel.

Now, we are hearing police dispatch from the incident.

“Hearing gunshots on the 17th floor of the Four Seasons. about six or seven shots heard,” dispatch audio said. “Walking erratically through the hotel, going through security, talking about spirits and stating his wife is inside the room, this subject is a Richmond police officer.”

Police say no one was hurt, but they talked with Sanchez on the phone for about an hour before he surrendered.

And after spending a night in a hospital, Sanchez was booked on suspicion of firing a gun in an occupied dwelling.

He was released after posting bail.

His attorney says this is out of character for the decorated officer.