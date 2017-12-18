Oakland police arrest 5, tow 11 cars in weekend sideshow

By Published: Updated:

 

OAKLAND (KRON) — Oakland police arrested five people and towed 11 cars in connection with a sideshow this weekend.

Police also wrote 39 citations.

On Friday, police said they were monitoring sideshow activity and would be out in full force.

Police had warned that those who participated in sideshows would be ticketed and towed.

The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office also said they issued 48 citations, arrested three people, and towed two cars in connection with the sideshow.

No other information has been made available by police.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s