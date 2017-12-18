Oakland police arrest 5, tow 11 cars in weekend sideshow

OAKLAND (KRON) — Oakland police arrested five people and towed 11 cars in connection with a sideshow this weekend.

Police also wrote 39 citations.

On Friday, police said they were monitoring sideshow activity and would be out in full force.

Police had warned that those who participated in sideshows would be ticketed and towed.

The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office also said they issued 48 citations, arrested three people, and towed two cars in connection with the sideshow.

No other information has been made available by police.

OPD units dedicated to sideshow activity. If you participate, you will be ticketed and your vehicle will be towed. Don’t come to Oakland to drive recklessly. #Sideshow pic.twitter.com/d7Jw3YBQF7 — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) December 16, 2017

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Dedicated OPD units this evening for anticipated sideshow activity, including PSTs to assist with towing involved vehicles. If you participate in sideshow activity, you will be ticketed and your vehicle will be towed. #Sideshow pic.twitter.com/NS2hamiZDv — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) December 16, 2017

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js