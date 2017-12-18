Police: Woman arrested for stabbing, killing man in Fremont

FREMONT (KRON) — A woman was arrested for fatally stabbing a man in Fremont on Sunday night.

It happened just after 10 p.m. Sunday night on Fremont Boulevard.

A witness said the stabbing followed what appeared to be a domestic violence dispute.

They also saw the woman drive off in a silver Mercedes and managed to give a partial description of the license plate to authorities.

Police located the vehicle and the woman was arrested on suspicion of murder.

The woman’s identity has not been released pending the ongoing investigation.

Here is the full statement from police:

On Sunday, December 17, 2017, at 10:03 p.m., Fremont dispatchers received a 911 call reporting an assault with a deadly weapon (stabbing) incident in the 41000 block of Fremont Boulevard. Fremont patrol officers and fire paramedics immediately responded. Officers arrived within two minutes and immediately began providing trauma care to a male victim suffering from a stab wound. Fremont Fire paramedics took over medical care and officers established a crime scene, began collecting witness statements and evidence at the scene. A witness told officers they believed the incident initially began as a domestic violence dispute between a male and female. The argument escalated when a female stabbed the male. The female suspect fled the scene in a silver Mercedes E-Class. Prior to the suspect vehicle leaving the scene, witnesses obtained a partial license plate to the vehicle and provided officers with a detailed description of the female.

The victim was transported to a regional trauma center where he later succumbed to his injuries. The witness statements led officers to identifying the registered owner of the vehicle and a possible suspect. Officers responded to the 38000 block of Logan Drive where the suspect vehicle was located. At approximately 11:45 p.m., officers conducted a traffic enforcement stop on the suspect vehicle as it left a residence. The female driver was contacted and arrested. The female was booked into the Fremont Jail for murder. The weapon believed to be used was recovered. Fremont detectives are jointly working with the Alameda County Coroner’s Office to positively identify the victim. The name of the suspect is being withheld today due to the ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this case is asked to please contact Fremont Detective Brent Butcher at (510) 790-6956 or Bbutcher@fremont.gov. We also accept anonymous tips. Please text TIP FREMONTPD followed by your message to 888-777, or via the web at https://local.nixle.com/tip/alert/6216337. This is Fremont’s second homicide of the year.