SAN JOSE (KRON) — A security guard shot a robber inside a downtown San Jose Walgreens on Monday night, police said.

The shooting happened at around 8:23 p.m. at the store located at 5 S. First St. When police arrived, they found a man shot.

The robbery suspect is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the man, who was shot by the security guard, was trying to rob the Walgreens.

The security guard is cooperating with the investigation.

No other information has been made available at this time.

