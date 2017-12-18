MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE FULL VIDEO

HAYWARD (KRON) — KRON4 viewers are reaching out to us about an ongoing package theft problem.

Dozens of neighbors have surveillance cameras set up, catching the thieves in action.

But it’s not producing results and the robberies have not slowed down.

The thefts are happening in the Cannery Place neighborhood in Hayward.

This is on Tilton Drive near Burbank Street.

Neighbors tell KRON4 the police are not doing enough to stop the robberies.

After a constant rash of packages being stolen off their porches, Mark Marquis, and several of his neighbors in the Cannery Place neighborhood in Hayward, installed home surveillance cameras to catch the thieves in action.

One of the first robberies Mark’s camera caught happened in broad daylight. A person came up to his porch and took his package.

He happened to be home and tried to catch the person.

Mark says their network of webcams is capturing three to five package thefts, or attempts, a week.

Mark says the victims have reported these incidents to police but it keeps happening. And they claim they see the same people in their footage robbing them.

Marquis has started an online petition on change.org calling for more action from city officials and police.

The Hayward Eyes is an online surveillance camera program that allows people to register their cameras with the police department and quickly share footage with them when they capture a crime going down or someone acting suspiciously.

Police say getting the footage to them through this official online channel will help them investigate incidents quicker.