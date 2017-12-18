ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP/WFLA) — Authorities say a Florida attorney used his position to gain access to a women’s jail and film himself having sex with a female inmate.

A Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office news release says 54-year-old Andrew Spark was arrested Sunday and charged with soliciting for prostitution and other counts.

Detectives began investigating Spark last month following a tip that he was soliciting sex from female inmates at the Pinellas County Jail.

The release says Spark had sex with one 28-year-old inmate at least six times since her June arrest on drug charges. Spark has never represented the woman, but investigators say he began paying her for sex about three years ago.

Detectives are trying to determine if Spark engaged in similar activity at other jails.

The sheriff says deputies were tipped off prior to Spark’s recent visit Sunday and wired a visitation room before he saw inmate Antoinette Rose Napolitano.

The sheriff says Spark had sexual encounters with Napolitano in visitation rooms from June up until Sunday.

Spark is free on $5,300 bail. He didn’t reply to an email seeking comment.