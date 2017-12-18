ANTIOCH (KRON) — Antioch fire investigators are once again looking into a string of suspected arson fires, crimes they’ve seen a lot of since the summer.

The latest fire happened at a flower shop on A Street and West 15th Street.

The owner whose business is in ruins on Monday night spoke with KRON4 about who investigators think may have done it.

Paula’s Family Florist is destroyed. Investigators say the fire was started intentionally and it might have been done by a homeless person.

On Monday afternoon, there were still footsteps in the foam that put out the flames at the florist shop. The fire happened before the sun even came up.

Owner Paula Trotta got the phone call nobody wants.

“We came down here and we’ve lost everything,” Trotta said.

Showing KRON4 the inside of her 62-year-old family business, Trotta said she was devastated.

And not only for her financial loss, but because these types of fires aren’t new in Antioch.

“I know that there were four fires last night, and I was told previously that they were trying to catch somebody doing it,” Trotta said.

In September, KRON4 showed you damage from some of the eight fires that happened in just a two-day span. The fire marshal for Contra Costa Fire Protection District said those were all intentionally set.

Trotta says investigators told her Monday’s fire was set in a dumpster.

Rob Strickland owns a mortuary that was about a block away from Paula’s Family Florist–that is until the same thing happened to him twice.

“They burned our building,” Strickland said. “They set a fire in the back and the fire went up the back wall and across the eaves and into the roof of the building.”

Nobody got hurt in the flower shop fire, but the Trotta family is still trying to figure out what to do next.

“Right now, we’re just trying,” Trotta said. “I mean this is the first day, so we’re working out of my parents’ house.”

All the while wondering why someone would have done this to their years of hard work.

Trotta and her husband say firefighters put the flames out quickly, and though their business is gone, the actual building isn’t a total loss.

They do plan to rebuild.