3.2-magnitude earthquake strikes near Hollister

HOLLISTER (KRON) — An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.2 struck near Hollister early Tuesday morning, according to United States Geological Survey.

The quake hit at around 4:57 a.m. and was centered about 7 miles southwest of Hollister.

It had a depth of about 4.5 miles, said USGS.

