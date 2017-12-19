MORGAN HILL (KRON) — Three men have been arrested in the shooting of a 62-year-old man near a Morgan Hill elementary school on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The shooting happened at a home in the 17000 block of Calle Mazatan Avenue at around 12:15 p.m. near an elementary school. When officers arrived, they found a man shot in his upper torso.

The elementary school sheltered-in-place during the investigation.

Shortly after the shooting, police say they found the suspect car on southbound 101 near Tennant Avenue.

Police stopped the car and took three men into custody in connection with the shooting.

The shooting does not appear to be a random act.

The suspects are 20, 21, and 25-year-old Morgan Hill residents. A gun was also found in the suspects’ car, police said.

The victim is recovering at the hospital.

A 62 year old male was shot once in the chest this afternoon on Calle Mazatan. Immediately after the shooting, officers located the suspect vehicle on 101 near Tennant. 3 suspects were arrested and a firearm was located. Good job by all involved. pic.twitter.com/nwVUOBw1Xh — Morgan Hill PD (@MorganHillPD) December 20, 2017

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js