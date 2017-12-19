Darya Folsom offers public apology

Many were offended at a segment I aired that discussed Sean Diddy Combs possibly buying the Panthers. I was asking our sports reporter about his thoughts and he made a disparaging joke about Combs. I am sorry for entertaining his comments and sorry for my response and how I handled the conversation. Those who have watched me on KRON4 for the past 19 years know that my response was not reflective of my personal views, integrity or character nor typical of my professionalism. To those who found my comments or reaction offensive, I hear you and I am sorry for my handling of the topic, my comments and the impression I made.

Henry Wofford has also apologized. Read his statement here.