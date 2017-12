KRON4 and Century 16 would like to treat you to a “Pleasant Evening in Pleasant Hill” to kick off the New Year!

Enter to win a romantic dinner for two and see a Top Feature in the Best Seat in Town! Relax and enjoy at Century Downtown Pleasant Hill’s amazing Luxury Loungers,

Dinner for 2 ($100) from KRON4

Cinemark gift card ($50) movie for 2

CLICK HERE TO ENTER