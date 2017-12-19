Facebook to alert users spotted in untagged pics with new facial recognition feature

By Published:
FILE - In this May 16, 2012, file photo, the Facebook logo is displayed on an iPad in Philadelphia. Facebook says a Russian internet agency posted more than 80,000 pieces of content during and after the 2016 election, and that content was distributed to an estimated 126 million users. The company plans to disclose the new numbers to Congress in testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017, according to a source familiar with the testimony. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
FILE - In this May 16, 2012, file photo, the Facebook logo is displayed on an iPad in Philadelphia. Facebook says a Russian internet agency posted more than 80,000 pieces of content during and after the 2016 election, and that content was distributed to an estimated 126 million users. The company plans to disclose the new numbers to Congress in testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017, according to a source familiar with the testimony. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) – Facebook is rolling out a new facial recognition feature so you can see photos of you that others have posted, even if they haven’t “tagged” your name on them.

If you don’t like what you see, you can ask the poster to take it down or leave yourself untagged. You can also flag it to Facebook for violation of community standards.

The move is an expansion of an existing policy that allows you to untag yourself from photos that others have tagged.

The company is also adding such auto-tags to a service that lets blind people hear who is in photos.

The update to settings goes live on Tuesday.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s