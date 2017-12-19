Fast moving storm to bring light rain to Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - DECEMBER 11: The Golden Gate Bridge is seen through a rain covered windshield on December 11, 2014 in Larkspur, California. The San Francisco Bay Area is being hit with a severe storm that is bringing high winds and heavy rain that have toppled trees and caused local flooding. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A speedy cold front is expected to bring a small amount of overnight rain and some mountain snow to Northern California while the San Joaquin Valley faces freezing temperatures.

The National Weather Service says rain and snow will spread into far northern counties Tuesday afternoon and move south.

The system is expected to pass through the San Francisco Bay Area before dawn Wednesday, with showers giving way to blustery winds. The front will be equally fast as it moves through the Sacramento Valley.

Winter weather advisories will be in effect in the northern Sierra from late Tuesday to Wednesday afternoon.

A hard freeze watch will got into effect in the San Joaquin Valley late Wednesday.

Rain isn’t expected to reach as far south as the Santa Barbara County wildfire area.

