HEALTH WARNING: Dangers of eating raw dough

By and Published: Updated:

MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE FULL VIDEO

(KRON/CNN) — At this time of the year, homes are full of homemade raw batters, but eating it can be bad for your health.

That’s why the CDC is issuing a warning for people to avoid raw dough this holiday season.

Flour and eggs are two main ingredients, but any bacteria that live within these raw products are only killed off when fully cooked.

Eating any unbaked dough could lead to salmonella or E. coli.

Washing your hands before and after working with any dough will also prevent contamination.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s