HEALTH WARNING: Dangers of eating raw dough

(KRON/CNN) — At this time of the year, homes are full of homemade raw batters, but eating it can be bad for your health.

That’s why the CDC is issuing a warning for people to avoid raw dough this holiday season.

Flour and eggs are two main ingredients, but any bacteria that live within these raw products are only killed off when fully cooked.

Eating any unbaked dough could lead to salmonella or E. coli.

Washing your hands before and after working with any dough will also prevent contamination.