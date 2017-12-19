OAKLAND (KRON) — Someone pointed lasers at airplanes near Oakland International Airport four times on Monday, the airport confirms.
The laser strike incidents were reported between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.
The strikes are believed to have originated near 98th Avenue and Interstate 880.
The planes affected were General Aviation aircraft–such as charter and private planes
The incidents are still under investigation.
Stay with KRON4 for updates on this breaking news story on-air, online, and on the KRON4 app.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- FATHER, SON WHO DROWNED AT SONOMA COUNTY BEACH IDENTIFIED
- 4 TEENS ARRESTED FOR SHOOTING INTO SAN RAMON HOMES, CARS
- SHERIFF: DOGS WHO MAULED OWNER TO DEATH EUTHANIZED
- WORKER FIRED FOR RACY JOKE WRITTEN INSIDE PIZZA BOX
- ATTACK AT HAYWARD BART STATION INJURES MAN, WOMAN
- ‘PLENTY OF FISH’ POSTING LEADS TO VIOLENT HOME INVASION ROBBERY