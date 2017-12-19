Lasers pointed at planes near Oakland airport four times Monday

OAKLAND (KRON) — Someone pointed lasers at airplanes near Oakland International Airport four times on Monday, the airport confirms.

The laser strike incidents were reported between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.

The strikes are believed to have originated near 98th Avenue and Interstate 880.

The planes affected were General Aviation aircraft–such as charter and private planes

The incidents are still under investigation.

