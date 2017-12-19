Pedestrian seriously injured in Berkeley hit and run

BERKELEY (KRON) — Police in Berkeley are investigating a hit and run Tuesday morning after a car struck a pedestrian.

The crash happened at 11:52 p.m. Monday night in the 3100 block of San Pablo Avenue, according to police.

The car struck a pedestrian and fled the scene, police said.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with significant injuries.

There is no vehicle description at this time.

AC Transit in the area is being rerouted as police investigate.

ATTN: Due to police activity, Lines 72, 72M, and 72R are on detour and not stopping between Ashby Ave to 67th St. until further notice. — AC Transit (@rideact) December 19, 2017