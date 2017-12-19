Pedestrian seriously injured in Berkeley hit and run

By Published: Updated:

BERKELEY (KRON) — Police in Berkeley are investigating a hit and run Tuesday morning after a car struck a pedestrian.

The crash happened at 11:52 p.m. Monday night in the 3100 block of San Pablo Avenue, according to police.

The car struck a pedestrian and fled the scene, police said.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with significant injuries.

There is no vehicle description at this time.

AC Transit in the area is being rerouted as police investigate.

Stay with KRON4 News for updates

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s