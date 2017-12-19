Pedestrian seriously injured in Berkeley hit and run

BERKELEY (KRON) — Police in Berkeley are investigating a hit and run Tuesday morning after a car struck a pedestrian.
The crash happened at 11:52 p.m. Monday night in the 3100 block of San Pablo Avenue, according to police.
The car struck a pedestrian and fled the scene, police said.
The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with significant injuries.
There is no vehicle description at this time.
AC Transit in the area is being rerouted as police investigate.
Stay with KRON4 News for updates
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- FATHER, SON WHO DROWNED AT SONOMA COUNTY BEACH IDENTIFIED
- 4 TEENS ARRESTED FOR SHOOTING INTO SAN RAMON HOMES, CARS
- SHERIFF: DOGS WHO MAULED OWNER TO DEATH EUTHANIZED
- WORKER FIRED FOR RACY JOKE WRITTEN INSIDE PIZZA BOX
- ATTACK AT HAYWARD BART STATION INJURES MAN, WOMAN
- ‘PLENTY OF FISH’ POSTING LEADS TO VIOLENT HOME INVASION ROBBERY