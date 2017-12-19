Police: Man arrested for exposing himself on Mountain View trail

MOUNTAIN VIEW (KRON) — Police are looking for more victims after a man was arrested for indecent exposure in Mountain View.

Officials responded last week to the area of Stevens Creek Trail to a report of a man exposing himself to someone.

Thirty-year-old Jesus Santos Bastidas was quickly found nearby and was arrested.

Police say he matched the description of a suspect in a case from earlier in the month where a victim said she was sexually battered by a suspect who exposed himself to her.

Police are concerned that there are more victims in the case and are asking anyone with information to call the Mountain View Police Department.

Here is the full statement from police:

One man was arrested last week for exposing himself to passers-by along the Stevens Creek Trail, and we are concerned there may be additional victims. On Thursday, Dec. 14., around 1:30 pm, officers responded to the area of Stevens Creek Trail and Middlefield Road for a report of a man that had just exposed himself to someone in the area. Within minutes, one of our officers spotted the suspect, identified as 30-year-old transient Jesus Santos Bastidas, on the 300 block of East Street near the trail, and he was quickly detained. Bastidas also matched the description of the suspect in another indecent exposure case from Dec. 9. In that case, another victim reported a suspect sexually battered her and later exposed himself to her. Bastidas was subsequently identified as the suspect in that case as well. Bastidas was arrested on two counts of indecent exposure and booked into the Santa Clara County Jail. We are concerned there may be additional victims in this case based on the suspect’s behavior. If anyone has more information regarding this case, or knows of someone who may have been a victim, please call Det. Marco Garcia at 650-903-6356.