SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – Authorities have identified a San Francisco police officer who killed himself after police pulled him over.

Richmond Police said Tuesday that 49-year-old Antonio Cacatian shot himself Monday afternoon after San Francisco police requested help arresting him.

San Francisco police spokeswoman Giselle Linane says Cacatian was the subject of a criminal investigation involving multiple law enforcement agencies. Linane declined to discuss the investigation further.

Linane said Cacatian was a nine-year veteran of the department.

Richmond police said the officer fatally shot himself inside his car after officers pursued him across the bay.

Richmond police Lt. Felix Tan says the man pulled into the Hilltop Mall parking lot and fatally shot himself while still inside his car.

Officials tell the San Francisco Chronicle that the deceased officer was the subject of an investigation “that involved multiple jurisdictions,” but did not give specifics.