VIDEO: McDonald’s to sell a McVegan burger in Europe

(CNN) — McDonald’s is introducing a vegan burger, but you’ll have to go to Europe to try it.

The McVegan burger consists of a soy patty, bun, lettuce, tomato, pickles, ketchup, mustard, oil, and an egg-free sandwich sauce.

It’s already been tested at a handful of McDonald’s locations in Finland.

The fast-food giant says the McVegan will become part of the permanent menu at locations across Finland and Sweden starting on Dec. 28.

McDonald’s says the burger was created because more people want to eat plant-based food that’s better for the environment.

It’s unclear if the McVegan or something similar will be introduced to McDonald’s restaurants in the United States.