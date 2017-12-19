SAN MATEO COUNTY (KRON) — Authorities are worried that there may be more victims of a Peninsula teacher arrested for sexual misconduct with a student.

The teacher arrested worked at South San Francisco High School. Police have identified her as Noelia Linares.

She reportedly works as a paraprofessional, a specialized aide who worked in the bilingual department at the high school.

South San Francisco police revealed they started investigating about a week ago when they learned of possible inappropriate behavior between a teacher and students.

Right now, one 17-year-old victim has been identified.

KRON4 received a statement from the school:

We were recently notified by the South San Francisco Police Department about the arrest of one of our employees on suspicion of sexual misconduct with one or more students at South San Francisco High School. We are deeply concerned about the allegations…

The district continued with saying the teacher has been placed on administrative leave.

They also say they are working with the police department and are still learning about the particulars of the case.

Phone calls and a statement when out to parents about the accusations encouraging parents to use this situation as “an opportunity to discuss with your child the importance of maintaining open communication, especially if something inappropriate or uncomfortable has happened at or related to school.”

South San Francisco police tell KRON4 they are still working on this case, and they are concerned there are more victims out there.

They are waiting to see before handing the case over to the district attorney for charges.