WALNUT CREEK (KRON) — Neighbors pack a Walnut Creek meeting where on Tuesday night the city will address plans to relocate a homeless center.

It is an issue spurring debate on both sides. This would be a temporary move for the Trinity Center.

The Trinity Center is located about 1 mile from the proposed location spot at Botelho Drive and California Boulevard.

Neighbors are at odds with one another.

Only two are known to have written against this move. They worry for their safety while the majority in favor say it’s the humane thing to do.

As it stands, the Walnut Creek City Council already approved the vacant space in a downtown plaza to serve as a temporary space for Trinity Adult Day Care.

This is not housing. Trinity provides basic services for homeless people, like a hot meal, shower, and counseling.

That building on California Boulevard would be used for about 18 months while the original location at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church on Trinity Avenue is revamped.

There is one appeal to this plan but a lot of people showed up to the packed room in support of temporarily moving the shelter.

“I’m here to urge the mayor and the council to support the Trinity Center and to make the only humane decision possible,” resident Rob Miller said. “So that the people that they serve who are receiving the basic necessities of life, and we’re talking: shelter, companionship, food, and hygiene, can continue to receive those services.”

A young man expecting to be a first-time dad told KRON4 off camera he may be opposed to the move because he specifically left San Francisco to avoid a growing homeless epidemic in search of a safe space for his newborn.

The council heard the appeal, recommendation, and public comments.

They may make a decision on Tuesday night.