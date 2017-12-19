SAN JOSE (KRON) — The suspected robber who got shot by a Walgreens security guard in downtown San Jose died at the hospital on Tuesday afternoon.

Police are still investigating what is now a homicide case.

The shooting happened at the Walgreens on South First Street in downtown San Jose just before 8:30 p.m. Monday night.

The security guard who shot him told police the man had been trying to rob the store.

Investigators were at the scene Tuesday, and the store opened a few hours later than normal.

People who frequent the area were surprised a guard would shoot at an apparent robber.

Police tell KRON4 security guards don’t usually have guns. The guard, in this case, is licensed to carry one.

Shopping at the store is back to normal on Tuesday night. You wouldn’t know anything out of the ordinary happened on Monday night.

The guard is cooperating with officers in their investigation, which will try to determine if he was justified in pulling the trigger.