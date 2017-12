MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE FULL VIDEO

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY (KRON) — Last winter’s merciless storms took a heavy toll on mountain roads.

On Tuesday, KRON4’s Rob Fladeboe got an update on how work is nearing completion on a mega landslide that has had Highway 35 shut down for almost a year.

Watch the above video to see Rob’s video tour.