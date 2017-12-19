MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE FULL VIDEO

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — It’s no secret that the car break-in problem in San Francisco is bad, but on Tuesday, KRON4’s J.R. Stone witnessed a car burglary and took matters into his own hands.

He followed the suspect into the Tenderloin neighborhood, as he was on the phone with dispatch but he never even got a police response.

J.R. says he was on the phone with dispatch for several blocks as he followed a thief. At one point, 10-to-15 minutes after the crime, he got away.

Never did an officer show up, not while he was following and not after he lost him in the Tenderloin District of San Francisco.

The man in a video taken by J.R. broke into a car on Van Ness Avenue. He is seen running away, but after witnessing the crime, J.R. decided to follow from a distance.

As he knelt down to look through the stolen bag on the other side of the cars, J.R. stopped his recording and dialed 911. The car he broke into had tags from Arizona.

As he made his way through sections of the Tenderloin, not once did an officer respond to his 911 call for help. He was only told to stop following.

Jerry Lehane of San Francisco’s Glass Plus says he’s not shocked in the slightest. He fixes broken out windows all day, every day, and says the problem is intensifying.

San Francisco police weren’t able to talk specifics about the case but did say that in September, they added more uniform officers to foot patrols. That goes along with their Park Smart campaign.

Lehane says he’s fixing between 30 and 35 windows a day in his shop and more on site. They’re taking anything you can imagine.

It’s unclear what the man got out of the bag he stole, or if he was involved in other cases, but what is clear is the fact that he got away and could now strike again.

Lehane says tourists he talked with are saying the same thing.

Just to be clear, San Francisco police does not recommend following a suspect, saying it is dangerous.