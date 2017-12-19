Woman accused of stabbing 19-year-old Fremont man to death

FREMONT (KRON) — A woman has been charged with murder after police say she stabbed a man to death in Fremont over the weekend.

Ayah Abdallah, 20, is accused of killing Yusuf Nawabi, 19, both of Fremont, during a domestic dispute on Sunday, police said.

Police responded at around 10:03 p.m. to a report of stabbing in the 41000 block of Fremont Boulevard, according to police.

Officers arrived within two minutes and immediately began providing trauma care to Nawabi, who was suffering from stab wounds.

Nawabi was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Witnesses at the scene told police that they believe it began as a domestic violence dispute.

Police say the argument escalated when Abdallah stabbed Nawabi in the abdomen area.

After the stabbing, Abdallah immediately fled the scene in a silver Mercedes E-Class, police said.

Witnesses were able to obtain a partial license plate before she drove off.

Officers located the suspect vehicle in the 38000 block of Logan Drive.

At around 11:45 p.m., officers conducted a traffic enforcement stop as the suspect vehicle left a residence.

Police recovered the weapon believed to be used in the murder, a black knife with a 4 ¼” blade, and placed Abdallah under arrest.

Abdallah was booked into Fremont Jail in the early morning hours for murder.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to please contact Fremont Detective Brent Butcher at (510) 790-6956.