Woman locked in car alone with knife prompts police activity near Stoneridge Mall in Pleasanton

By Published:

PLEASANTON (KRON) — A woman is locked in a car alone with a knife near Stoneridge Mall in Pleasanton on Monday night, police said.

6130 Stoneridge Mall is closed due to heavy police activity. There is no impact on the mall.

Officers conducted a traffic stop on a reported drunk driver who failed to yield and then stopped.

Police are trying to communicate with the suspect.

Stay with KRON4 for updates on this breaking news story on-air, online, and on the KRON4 app.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s