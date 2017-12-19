PLEASANTON (KRON) — A woman is locked in a car alone with a knife near Stoneridge Mall in Pleasanton on Monday night, police said.

6130 Stoneridge Mall is closed due to heavy police activity. There is no impact on the mall.

Officers conducted a traffic stop on a reported drunk driver who failed to yield and then stopped.

Police are trying to communicate with the suspect.

