‘123456’ tops worst password list again

COLUMBUS (KRON) — Guessing the worst computer password of 2017 is as easy as “123456.”
Come on, people! Be original!
Once again, the number combination made the top of the list.
That’s according to Splashdata.com, a password management provider.
Speaking of “password” that took the number two spot, while “12345678” and “qwerty” came in third and fourth.
According to CNN, others on the list include “football,” “iloveyou,” “admin”, “starwars” and “login.”
Tech experts advise using better passwords with12-characters if possible and a mixture of upper and lowercase letters.
