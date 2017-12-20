5-year-old’s heroic 911 call saves Christmas from Grinch

(WFLA) — A little boy called 911 because he was worried the Grinch would steal his Christmas presents.

5-year-old Tylon Pittman was watching a video clip of the cartoon “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” and did not like what he saw.

So he decided to call 911 to report the green Dr. Seuss character’s naughty intentions.

Not long after placing that call, a police officer showed up to help.

The police assured the young Mississippi boy that Christmas would be okay.

Tylon’s brother shared the encounter on social media and the video went viral racking up almost 35,000 shares.

Police were even able to catch the Grinch thanks to his heroic phone call.

Once the Grinch served his time, Tylon got to tour the jail and was sure to offer his services to the department, should they need him to save the holidays again.

Christmas is now safe from thieving animated characters thanks to this little boy’s bravery.