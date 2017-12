MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE FULL VIDEO

SAN BRUNO (KRON) — The investigation into a deadly San Bruno hit-and-run has turned cold.

It’s been exactly a year, and there are no firm clues to track down the person who drove away from the scene.

As KRON4’s Haaziq Madyun reports, the victim’s family recently hired a private investigator to stay on top of the case.

Twenty-nine-year-old Carly Flynn died back on Dec. 19, 2016 on Cherry Avenue and San Bruno Avenue.