COLD CASE: Sketch released of Antioch murder suspect

ANTIOCH (KRON) — The Antioch Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a murder suspect from April.

The victim was shot on K Street in Antioch and then later died from his injuries.

Police released the sketch of the suspect involved in the homicide.

He is described as a white, adult male in his mid-20s-to-early-30s with short hair.

Anyone with information related to the homicide is asked to contact the Antioch investigations violent crime unit.

Here is the full statement from police:

On 4/2/17, at approximately 8:00 PM, the victim was shot on K Street near West 8th Street in Antioch. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his wounds. During the investigation, detectives were able to have a sketch completed of a suspect involved in this homicide. The male pictured was described as possibly being a white male adult, in his mid 20s to early 30s, with short hair. Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Detective Gonzalez with the Antioch Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit at (925)779-6923. Any further information or additional press releases will be provided by the Investigations Bureau at (925) 779-6999. You may also text a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using key word ANTIOCH.