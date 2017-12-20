FBI seeks ‘Orange Goatee Bandit’ in Bay Area bank robberies

By Published:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The FBI is asking for help identifying a man in connection with Bay Area bank robberies.

Authorities are calling him the “Orange Goatee Bandit” after he targeted two banks in Fremont and Millbrae.

The suspect is described as a slender white man between the ages of 20 and 30.

He’s about five feet eight inches tall with an orange mustache and goatee or beard. He also has tattoos on his right hand, FBI officials said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI’s San Francisco Office at 415-553-7400 or submit a tip anonymously at http://tips.fbi.gov.

