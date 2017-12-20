LA County investigating reports of illnesses at Chipotle

By Published:
This Monday, Feb. 8, 2016, photo, shows the marquis signs for the Chipotle restaurant in Pittsburgh's Market Square. Chipotle announced Thursday, July 28, 2016, that the company's first Tasty Made burger restaurant will open in the fall in Lancaster, Ohio. No other details were immediately available. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles County health department is investigating reports of illnesses by customers who ate at a Chipotle.

Chipotle says it has not directly received any complaints from customers and was not aware of any reports made to local health officials.

The burrito chain said it only knew of complaints on “user-generated reporting sites,” but did increase preventative measures at the undisclosed location.

Chipotle has struggled to regain the confidence of customers after an E. coli outbreak in 2015. Last summer, a Chipotle in Virginia had to close temporarily after diners fell ill.

Shares in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. fell more 3 percent, to about $303 per share, in afternoon trading. That’s less than half of what they were at their 2015 peak, before the E. coli outbreak.

