Lawsuit accuses former 49ers player Jarryd Hayne of rape

By Published:
ENGLEWOOD, CO - AUGUST 27: Jarryd Hayne #38 of the San Francisco 49ers talks to the media following a joint training session with the San Francisco 49ers and the Denver Broncos at the Denver Broncos Training Facility on August 27, 2015 in Englewood, Colorado. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – A former San Francisco 49ers player now playing professional rugby in Australia has been sued by a California woman who says he sexually assaulted her.

The woman filed a lawsuit Tuesday alleging that Jarryd Hayne raped her after gathering with mutual friends in a San Jose, California, bar in December 2015. The woman alleges she was heavily intoxicated when Hayne took her to his home. The woman wasn’t identified in the lawsuit.

Hayne’s Australian lawyer Ramy Qutami said in a prepared statement that Hayne “unequivocally and vehemently” denies any wrongdoing.

Santa Clara County prosecutors declined to charge Hayne after the encounter was reported to police three months later.

Hayne returned punts for the 49ers for eight games in 2015 after a successful Australian rugby career.

