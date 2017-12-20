Light rain showers moving through parts of the Bay Area

By Published:


SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)–Light rain is passing through the East Bay and South Bay this morning, but won’t last long.

KRON4’s Rebecca Strom says the wet weather should be cleared before sunrise as showers move south.This afternoon, cool and blustery winds are in the forecast.

Dry weather will return Thursday night.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s