Light rain showers moving through parts of the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)–Light rain is passing through the East Bay and South Bay this morning, but won’t last long.
KRON4’s Rebecca Strom says the wet weather should be cleared before sunrise as showers move south.This afternoon, cool and blustery winds are in the forecast.
Dry weather will return Thursday night.
