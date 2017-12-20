Man charged with setting fire to 3 Oregon vending machines

By Published: Updated:
This undated photo provided by the Douglas County Sheriff’s office shows Jason Deschenes. Deschenes, from Vancouver, Wash., faces arson charges after vending machines were set ablaze at two Oregon hotels and a laundry business in the Roseburg, Ore., area. (Douglas County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

ROSEBURG, Ore. (AP) — A man faces arson charges after vending machines were set ablaze at two Oregon hotels and a laundry business.

Roseburg police say the fires happened early Tuesday and the suspect — 32-year-old Jason Deschenes of Vancouver, Washington — was arrested at a Walmart store.

Police say the first fire was reported at 1:40 a.m. at T&D Coin Laundry in Riddle. Video showed a suspect igniting a Pepsi vending machine to steal coins inside.

Similar blazes later occurred at the Leisure Inn in Canyonville and a Holiday Inn in Roseburg, and authorities identified Deschenes as the suspect.

Lt. Patrick Moore said Deschenes confessed to setting the fires and then exchanging stolen coins at Walmart for $26 in cash. Moore said the suspect’s shirt, gloves and backpack had burns.

A bottle of lighter fluid was found at the third arson.

Court records show Deschenes had been arrested Sunday, accused of stealing an AR-15 rifle from a truck in Myrtle Creek. He was given a conditional release.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s