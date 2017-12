CASTRO VALLEY (KRON)- The Alameda County Sheriff’s Department hopes the public can help locate a missing 16-year-old boy out of Castro Valley.

According to the sheriff’s department, Carson Naas hasn’t returned home and that’s very unusual behavior.

Naas attends high school in Oakland. Deputies say his family is worried.

Anyone who locates Naas is urged to contact the Alameda County Sheriff’s Department.