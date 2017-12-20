Missouri woman completes college finals while in labor

KANSAS CITY, MO (WCMH/WKYC) — A college student in Kansas City was determined to finish her college finals on time, even if that meant going through labor when the exam was due.

Nayzia Thomas, a sophomore at Johnson County Community College, continued her studies of psychology for 39 weeks until her baby son ultimately gave her what she could no longer avoid: the completion of childbirth.

my mom took this pic & it’s the perfect explanation of my life. yes i’m about to have a baby, but final SZN ain’t over yet 🤓📚 pic.twitter.com/7LyrDBE9iN — nayzia’ (@naydxll) December 12, 2017

Yahoo! Lifestyle reported that, instead of putting off her final psych exam, Thomas decided to complete her assignment on time. So, she did just that.

“It wasn’t due until the end of the week,” said Thomas to Yahoo! Lifestyle. “But my goal was to try to have everything done before. [I thought] before all this gets crazy, let me hurry up and finish this final.”

The final, which was due the week of December 11, was completed while sitting in her hospital bed preparing for labor. Just a little over 12 hours later on December 12 at 1:30 p.m., Thomas gave birth to her son, Anthony Johnson.