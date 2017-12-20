Police activity causes delays on I-680 in San Jose

By Published: Updated:

SAN JOSE (KRON) — Police activity is causing traffic delays on Interstate 680 in San Jose Wednesday afternoon.

Officers have shut down the southbound I-680 ramp to southbound Highway 101.

Drivers should expect delays in the area.

Find alternative routes with KRON4’s Traffic Center.

There is no estimated time for when the ramp will reopen.

Stay with KRON4 News for updates

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s