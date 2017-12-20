Police investigate officer-involved shooting in Corte Madera



CORTE MADERA (KRON)–Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened Tuesday night in Corte Madera.

According to the Central Marin police, the shooting happened on San Clemente Drive.

Police received a report from a male caller around 6:00 p.m. that his brother was missing and at risk. The caller also said his brother had made suicidal threats.

The missing man returned to his apartment and was allegedly armed with a gun. Officers responded to the scene and located the despondent man walking on San Clemente Drive outside his home. At about 8:00 p.m. an officer shot the man, investigators said.

The suicidal man was taken to a hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

Investigators haven’t released information on what led up to the shooting or providing the man’s name.

San Clemente Drive is closed in both directions between Tamalpais and Paradise drives while authorities continue to investigate.

The public is asked to avoid the area. The officer who shot the man will be placed on paid administrative leave.