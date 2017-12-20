Poll: 80 percent of Americans are stressed out

WASHINGTON (KRON) — A new Gallup poll talks about stress in America–and the results aren’t good.

While it’s not surprising that lots of Americans are stressed, the Gallup poll suggests it’s an even bigger problem than many suspected.

The results are 8 in 10 Americans are afflicted by stress.

Seventy-nine percent of those polled say they frequently or sometimes encounter stress.

And age is a big factor.

Older people seem to be doing better.

Those 50 and older, particularly over 65, are much less likely to say they’re stressed.

The big problems seem to focus on jobs and kids. Those hit the hardest seem to be employed Americans and parents of children under 18.

Gallup also asked people if they have the time they need to get things done. Forty-one percent of Americans say they do not.

Researchers suggest that the proliferation of smartphones might be a factor.

They say being able to constantly keep tabs on work, friends, news, and banking might be convenient, but there doesn’t seem to be a payoff in reduced stress.

Full Study: http://news.gallup.com/poll/224336/eight-americans-afflicted-stress.aspx