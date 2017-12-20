Rob Black’s Winners and Losers: Top business stories of 2017

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — On today’s edition of Rob Black’s Winners and Losers, our financial expert Rob Black and KRON4’s James Fletcher talk about the top business stories of 2017.

2017 was the year that showed nothing was completely safe. Several major companies experienced identity theft online hacks and attacks, including Equifax and Uber. To stay safe, Black suggests you use AnnualCreditReport.com or the app Credit Karma.

Bitcoin Mania. No one was talking about bitcoin in 2016 and now, with targets as high as 100,000, it’s the talk of town.

Amazon made a huge impact on the retail industry, but not in a good way.

Black also discusses how the tax code rewrite will impact you.