Rob Black’s Winners and Losers: Top business stories of 2017

By Published:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — On today’s edition of Rob Black’s Winners and Losers, our financial expert Rob Black and KRON4’s James Fletcher talk about the top business stories of 2017.

2017 was the year that showed nothing was completely safe. Several major companies experienced identity theft online hacks and attacks, including Equifax and Uber. To stay safe, Black suggests you use AnnualCreditReport.com or the app Credit Karma.

Bitcoin Mania. No one was talking about bitcoin in 2016 and now, with targets as high as 100,000, it’s the talk of town.

Amazon made a huge impact on the retail industry, but not in a good way.

Black also discusses how the tax code rewrite will impact you.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s