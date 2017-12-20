San Francisco officer under child sex probe kills himself

Published:

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – A San Francisco police officer who killed himself was under investigation for child sexual abuse.

Forty-nine-year-old Antonio Cacatian shot himself Monday after he was pulled over by a police officer in the Bay Area city of Richmond, where he lived.

Police in Las Vegas tell the San Francisco Chronicle that Cacatian was under investigation in Las Vegas over allegations that he molested a child under the age of 14 in 2014.

Spokeswoman Laura Meltzer says Cacatian knew the victim.

Cacatian was a nine-year veteran of the San Francisco force.

