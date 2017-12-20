Sheriff: 5 at large following home invasion in Los Gatos

Published:

LOS GATOS (KRON)–Sheriffs in Los Gatos are searching for five suspects they believe are connected to a home invasion robbery.

According to deputies, the robbery happened just before 4:00 a.m. at a residence on Redberry Drive & Bainter Avenue.

The suspects are described as four men and one woman possibly their 20s.

The investigation is still ongoing. As more information comes into the KRON4 newsroom, we will update you.

