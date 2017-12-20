VIDEO: Body cam shows Florida officer being dragged by speeding car



PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. (WFLA) — A police officer in Broward County has been hospitalized after he was dragged by a suspect’s speeding car on Tuesday.

The incident happened when Pembroke Pines Police Officer Jon Cusack responded to a drug-related call.

The whole thing was caught on Officer Cusack’s body camera.

He can be seen reaching inside the suspect’s car. That’s when police say the driver, Thomas Cabrera, hit the gas pedal.

Officer Cusack then held on for his life as Cabrera sped off down the street, going as fast as 60 miles per hour. The officer eventually let go and fall after about half a mile.

Cabrera then led other police officers on a chase that reached speeds over 100 miles per hour.

He was eventually caught and is now charged with attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, reckless driving and driving with a suspended license. He confessed that he took cocaine and heroin shortly before the incident.

Officer Cusack will survive, but suffered injuries that require surgery. He is a 19-year veteran of Pembroke Pines police.