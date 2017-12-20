VIDEO: Man steals package off Redwood City porch

By Published:


REDWOOD CITY (KRON)–Redwood City Police are searching for a man who swiped a package off the front porch of a home.

According to police, the theft happened in the Redwood Shores neighborhood. Home surveillance video captured footage of the crime.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call Officer Lopez with the Redwood City Police Department at (510) 780-7100.

