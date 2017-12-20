VIDEO: Man steals package off Redwood City porch



REDWOOD CITY (KRON)–Redwood City Police are searching for a man who swiped a package off the front porch of a home.

According to police, the theft happened in the Redwood Shores neighborhood. Home surveillance video captured footage of the crime.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call Officer Lopez with the Redwood City Police Department at (510) 780-7100.

PUBLIC APPEAL.

Can you help us identify this package thief? The theft occurred in the Redwood Shores area, the Ring doorbell captured the footage of the subject. If you have any information on the identity of the subject please contact Officer Lopez at 780-7100 pic.twitter.com/G9wvOBdJrU — Redwood City Police (@RedwoodCityPD) December 20, 2017