OAKLAND (KRON) — Highly-trained dogs are helping rehabilitation patients as they work to regain independence after a stroke, brain or spinal cord injuries, or from chronic conditions such as cerebral palsy or multiple sclerosis.

On Wednesday, KRON4’s Gabe Slate met with a recent stroke survivor who says her time with her canine companion is the highlight of her day.

Watch the above video to see Gabe’s full report.