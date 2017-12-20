OAKLAND (KRON) — Highly-trained dogs are helping rehabilitation patients as they work to regain independence after a stroke, brain or spinal cord injuries, or from chronic conditions such as cerebral palsy or multiple sclerosis.
On Wednesday, KRON4’s Gabe Slate met with a recent stroke survivor who says her time with her canine companion is the highlight of her day.
Watch the above video to see Gabe’s full report.
