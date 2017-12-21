4 arrested, over 100 cited in big Union City sideshow

UNION CITY (KRON) — Several people were arrested and cited in Union City for sideshow activity, police said.

The sideshow took place on Saturday in the Food Maxx parking lot, located at 30073 Industrial Parkway, in the early morning hours. Over 1,000 people and hundreds of cars were involved, police said.

The event started in Oakland and moved to Union City.

Over 100 citations were issued, and four arrests were made.

Here is the full statement from police:

In the early morning hours of Saturday December 16th, Union City Patrol officers located a “Side Show” style car meet in the Food Maxx parking lot (30073 Industrial Pkwy). Officers reported that there were over one thousand subjects and hundreds of vehicles involved. The event began in Oakland and worked its way south until it arrived in Union City. The group was being followed by several law enforcement agencies who assisted the UCPD with the enormous crowd. In all, approximately 100 citations were issued for various vehicle-code-related offenses, nine vehicles were towed, and four arrests were made. Early this week the Union City Police Department was notified that a non-permitted “Street Racer Style” Car Meet was scheduled to occur in the same parking lot on Friday, December 22nd. It is known by law enforcement that many of these types of non-permitted car meets attract groups intent on illegal activity such as racing and side shows. In a proactive move, the property owners decided to work with UCPD in an effort to prevent the event from occurring. Property owners have hired additional security and will closing off non-essential areas of the parking lot in an effort to prevent large groups of vehicles from gathering. In addition, UCPD will be deploying a group of officers specially trained in Street Racer enforcement. These officers can inspect vehicles suspected of having illegal modifications that make them unsafe to operate on the street. In some cases, vehicles found to have certain modifications can be towed and impounded for up to 30 days. Often times, these non-permitted car meets will rove around a city looking for an area to land and begin their illegal activity; therefore the all officers assigned to this detail will be monitoring various areas around Union City which are known to be frequented by these individuals. The police department asks for your help in matter. If you see something, say something. “Side Show” type activity is dangerous to everyone, so call the Union City Police Department at (510) 471-1365 and report any illegal activity you observe.

