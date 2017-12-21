SCHERTZ, Texas (KXAN) — A 7-year-old boy was killed in a San Antonio suburb Thursday during a shootout between a woman and four Bexar County deputies, according to WOAI. The suspect was killed in the shootout.

Authorities were looking for a female suspect involved in a vehicle theft around Farm to Market 1518 and Schaefer Road in the town of Schertz, northeast of San Antonio and next to Randolph Air Force Base.

The San Antonio NBC affiliate reports she was trying to break into a trailer home on Nu Pecan Grove when she exchanged gunfire with the deputies. A bullet went through the home, striking the 7-year-old boy.

Two adults were also inside. No officers were injured in the shooting.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said the deputies were “pretty shaken up” by the incident, adding that all four deputies fired their weapons.